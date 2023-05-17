The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development is accepting applications from tribes and tribal organizations for its Living Languages Grant Program.

Through the program, tribes can receive funding for Native language immersion projects that support a community approach, according to a news release. The program expects to award between 18 and 22 grants, ranging from $250,000 to $300,000 each year for three years, and recent changes in the program allow for larger funding amounts and longer grant performance periods. Applications are due on Aug. 18.

Bryan Newland, assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, said Native languages "are at the heart of a tribe's unique cultural identity, traditions, spiritual beliefs and self-governance."

"(These investments) ... are part of our effort to meet our trust responsibility to protect the cultural existence of American Indian and Alaska Native communities," he said.

For more information on how to apply, visit grants.gov.