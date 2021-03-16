Indian Country welcomes Haaland to Interior

Chris La Tray, a Métis writer who lives in Missoula, said he believes Haaland “is the best person we can have in that position,” yet it’s always an open question whether a political appointee is allowed to do their job.

Haaland might be able to help prevent the “erosion” of Indigenous sovereignty, such as pipeline projects in the U.S. and Canada that are a “genocidal assault” on their rights, he said.

“When Indigenous tribes are coming out to oppose these pipelines, that is because it is an infringement on Indigenous sovereignty, and that is part and parcel how the United States has operated from the first time … pilgrim boots had shore on North America.”

As an example, he said “one would hope that someone with an Indigenous perspective would recognize that a lot of those public lands are also stolen lands.” His tribe, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, gained federal recognition in December 2019 after 125 years, yet they must now raise money to buy land of their own back.

He compared land issues, such as Bears Ears in Utah, to the significance that settlers place on landmarks in Europe. “Look how people freaked out when Notre Dame caught on fire, you know. Bears Ears is an ecological equivalent of a place like Notre Dame.”