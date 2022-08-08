Indian Ed for All’s Jordann Lankford named Montana History Teacher of the Year

Jordann Lankford, an Indian Education for All Instructional coach at Great Falls Public Schools, was named the 2022 Montana History Teacher of the Year.

Lankford, who is Aaniiih and Anishinaabe, said she was humbled by the recognition.

“It was a happy surprise to see this, but an even happier surprise to know that my students and colleagues took time to nominate me,” she said.

Lankford will receive $1,000 honorarium and a core archive of American history books and educational materials. She will also become one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced in October.

Lankford said her work would not be possible without Stan, Carol and Denise Juneau who all worked at the state level to advocate for Indian Education for All.

The Montana Legislature in 1999 passed the Indian Education for All Act, which requires recognition of American Indian culture and a commitment in the state's educational goals to preserve their cultural heritage.

“Indian Education for All is not just for Native students,” Lankford said. “It’s for everyone who is in love with the true history of our country. … As an educator who is also Native, it’s important for me to teach not only this history of our federal, state and local governments but also to celebrate the unique and distinct cultural heritages of our first people.”

Lankford said she strives to provide her students with “as much accuracy as possible” when delivering content.

In the midst of a national debate on how to teach history, Lankford said she’s “not in the business of blaming, shaming or guilt-tripping anyone.”

“Students are there to learn from us and should never leave our classrooms feeling the guilt of an ancestor,” she said.

In her curriculum, Lankford provides her students with primary source documents, like treaties, and she helps students build tolerance for diverse perspectives.

“It’s important that students have access to varied voices and representation,” she said. “I do not provide this content to teach students how to ‘think like me.’ This information and access allows students to read, ask questions, discern information and ultimately think for themselves.”

While teaching full-time, Lankford is also completing a master’s program in curriculum and instruction at Montana State University Bozeman. She also operates her own education instructional company, called Bright Trail Education, which provides education strategies, equity trainings and dropout prevention plans to communities serving Native Americans.

Drew Ueker, principal of Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls, in a news release called Lankford “an asset to our district” and “role model for all.”

“Jordann always puts students’ needs first, but will never hesitate to educate and assist a peer or colleague,” he said. “She uses primary source documents and cross-curricular activities to create highly engaging lessons, increase attendance and build students’ capacity for the love of history.”

Created in 2004 by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the History Teacher of the Year Award recognizes the importance of history education by honoring exceptional teachers in every state.