Indian Health Service report calls for increased funding

While the 2023 Fiscal Year President's Budget shows a historic investment in Indian Health Service, a work group concluded that the agency would need five times as much money to be adequately funded.

Indian Health Service (IHS) is a federal agency responsible for providing health care for all federally recognized tribes. The agency has long been criticized for being chronically underfunded.

IHS served 1.7 million people nationwide in 2021. In Montana, IHS served 80,468 people. The report states that past funding for the agency addressed an estimated 48.6% of the health care needs for the population it serves.

The 2023 Fiscal Year President’s Budget proposes $9.3 billion allocated to IHS. In 2022, the budget appropriation for IHS was $6.8 billion. In 2016, the budget was just under $5 billion.

The 2023 budget proposes to increase IHS' funding to $36.7 billion by 2032.

According to the report, “additional funding is long overdue.” A tribal budget formulation work group in 2021, comprised of tribal leaders nationwide, concluded that $49.9 billion was the actual amount needed in Fiscal Year 2023 to adequately fund IHS.

Third-world conditions

In a 2020 budget request, the National Congress of American Indians said, “Appropriations for the IHS have never been adequate to meet basic patient needs, and health care is delivered in mostly third-world conditions.”

IHS is subject to annual discretionary funding from Congress, which, according to the report, makes long-term planning difficult.

The report argues that unpredictable funding creates “long-term uncertainty … and makes it challenging to maintain and modernize needed health care infrastructure.”

Additionally, the average IHS facility is more than 40 years old, posing challenges to providing quality care.

The report argues, “Funding to support infrastructure investments should be ongoing and support continuous maintenance as well as enhancements and upgrades as technology and building standards evolve.”

IHS employs more than 15,000 people but struggles to recruit and retain staff, especially in remote locations. The report said vacancy rates are highest for nurses, physicians and dentists.

In the Billings IHS area, which includes service units in Montana and Wyoming, there is a 51% medical officers vacancy rate, 51% nurse vacancy rate, 48% advanced practice nurse vacancy rate and 44% physician assistant vacancy rate.

The report states that increased funding could address staffing shortages, strengthen prevention programs, modernize health infrastructure and enhance access to trauma-informed mental health, substance use disorder treatment and other services not currently available.

Health disparities

Native Americans face persistent health and health care disparities, which, according to the report, “are a result of centuries of structural discrimination, forced relocation, reduced economic opportunities and chronic underfunding of health care.”

The report also cited barriers to care, historical trauma, discrimination and poverty as other factors contributing to health disparities.

Compared with the rest of the U.S. population, Native Americans have a lower life expectancy and a higher likelihood of dying from COVID-19, diabetes and other unintended injuries. Native people also face high rates of infant mortality, alcohol and substance use disorder, mental illness, suicide, diabetes and obesity.

Despite having the highest percentage of vaccination by race for individuals receiving at least one COVID-19 shot, Native Americans have higher rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death. From March 2020 to Jan. 2022, Native Americans were more than three times as likely as white individuals to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

While IHS received “a historic increase in funding” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the report argues that “one-time funding is insufficient to adequately address the ongoing need for investments.”