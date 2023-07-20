Related to this story

Heat wave hits western Montana

Heat wave hits western Montana

A heat wave is expected to reach Missoula as the week progresses, posing risks to pets and those looking to participate in outdoor activities.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Quran burning