An informational sign depicting Indigenous history was vandalized and torn from its base near the south end of Beartracks Bridge in Missoula over the weekend, prompting outrage from elected officials and on social media. The Missoula Police Department is investigating the incident, but so far no suspect or motive has been identified.

"The (Confederated Salish and Kootenai) Tribes are saddened to learn about the vandalism of the interpretive signage at Beartracks Bridge," said Tribal chairman Tom McDonald. "Our elders and staff put so much time into developing these special signs."

McDonald said they support the full prosecution of the parties that caused the damage.

"We also appreciate the strong sentiment by many in the community who have reached out in support of our efforts to create meaningful partnership and educational resources for the community about the Indigenous people who have lived on this landscape since time immemorial," he said.

State Sen. Shane Morigeau, a Native American lawmaker from Missoula’s Senate District 48, took to Twitter to express disappointment.

“Sad deal,” Morigeau wrote. “Sometimes it feels like we can’t have anything nice. Hope we find who did this hateful act.”

The sign was installed last October before the dedication of Beartracks Bridge on Indigenous Peoples Day. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee, the city and the county hosted a community celebration and powwow. Many speakers that day mentioned the informational signs as an important piece of the new bridge. In fact, the Culture Committee created the design and narrative on the signs.

Grizzly Bear Tracks, or Sxʷúytis Smx̣e in the Séliš language, was a highly revered sub-chief of the Séliš people in the 1700s.

“It is so fitting to name this bridge in honor of Sxʷúytis Smx̣e, Grizzly Bear Tracks, a leader of the highest stature among the Salish people,” said Martin Charlo, the CSKT Tribal Council secretary, at the dedication. “This is a big moment in the building of mutually respectful relationships between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the city and county of Missoula.”

The sign was apparently ripped out of the concrete and thrown down the stairs near the bridge at some point over the weekend.

"Not only did our staff and elders spend a lot of time on this effort, but the staff for both the City of Missoula and Missoula County worked tirelessly to ensure these signs showcased the special and unique history of our people and our community," McDonald continued. "We are disappointed by this situation, but also committed to immediate restoration of the site with our partners, the city and the county."

As images of the sign circulated on Twitter, many people commented that they were disgusted by the act.

“Needless to say, it is disappointing to see this installation that was dedicated just a few months ago vandalized in really such a violent fashion,” said county commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who coordinated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the re-naming of the former Higgins Avenue Bridge. “It would be bad enough if the sign itself was defaced, but someone really had to work at this to completely yank it out of the ground and destroy it the way they did.”

Strohmaier said the signs were paid for by a collaboration between many different groups, including the City of Missoula, the Downtown Missoula Partnership, the county and the Tribes. The Tribes paid about $6,400 for design and printing of the display, with the county adding another $1,000 for installation.

“The take-home message for me is it demonstrates why signage like this is necessary for our community,” Strohmaier continued. “The sign that was damaged, if you look at the title, said ‘Building relations of mutual respect’. So it’s ironic that this is an act of complete disrespect.

"So as troubling as it is, this reaffirms to me that we need to double down on education to inform members of our very own community why it is so important to show respect to one another to understand our shared culture and the cultural landscape of this place that goes back millennia."

Paul Kim, a Missoula historical geographer, said he was appalled at the vandalism.

“The vandalization of signs and memorials that speak to the historical injustice and displacement experienced by the Salish people should upset every Missoulian,” Kim said. “It’s well past time we acknowledged Missoula’s diverse racial histories from Bear Tracks Bridge to the Chinese cemetery in the lower Rattlesnake to the St. Paul’s African Methodist Episcopal Church. I am thankful for the prompt response by our County Commission and the City Council and stand united with the many Missoulians advocating to bring this city’s full history to light.”

Daniel Carlino, a Missoula City Council member, said he’s been told that the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is storing the sign and will fix it and put it back.

“Missoula has a lot of work ahead of us to build a better relationship with the communities who are Indigenous to this land,” Carlino said. “As a community, we must push back against hate crimes and work together on the ongoing fight towards justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Missoula Police Department's non-emergency number at 406-552-6300.