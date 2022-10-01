Indigenous justice rally held in Missoula

Standing outside of the Missoula County Courthouse, Joseph Jefferson-Dust of Billings shared his experience of being wrongfully convicted in Montana’s legal system.

Released from the Yellowstone County jail about three weeks ago after his probation revocation was dismissed, Jefferson-Dust spoke of his journey through the criminal justice system as part of the Montana Innocence Project’s Indigenous justice rally Friday evening. The speech was part of the organization’s Wrongful Conviction Day events.

In Montana, around 23% of the people incarcerated at the Department of Corrections are Indigenous despite making up only 7% of the state's population, according to State Sen. Shane Morigeau. Morigeau is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Indigenous people make up about 28% of the Montana Innocence Project's applications for legal services.

“It really has a crippling effect on our communities,” Morigeau said.

In 2015, a young girl falsely accused Jefferson-Dust of inappropriately touching her, Amy Sings In The Timber said at the event. Jefferson-Dust pleaded no contest to a criminal endangerment charge and was given a 10-year suspended sentence. His sentence was revoked on a technical probation violation.

In 2020, the girl recanted her statement. Jefferson-Dust learned about her recanted statement, but nothing changed for a year. He reached out to the Montana Innocence Project and was eventually released from custody, Sings In The Timber explained.

“This was my first time going through all of this,” Jefferson-Dust said, adding he’d never been through the legal system before.

Jefferson-Dust is still waiting to be exonerated of the criminal charge.

“I am optimistic about the future,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Jefferson-Dust’s mom, Lydina Big Man, and his grandmother, Edwina Beaumont, shared how Jefferson-Dust’s case impacted their family.

Big Man said the day she went to pick up her son from jail, she rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle. “I just wanted him to feel some of that freedom of a motorcycle,” she said.

When Jefferson-Dust’s community found out about the allegations, they were shocked. “It ripped my heart out,” Big Man said of her son’s case.

Morigeau said he's heard from Indigenous people who feel like they didn’t have adequate representation, and often faced all-white juries at trials.

“I’ve had family members or friends who are convicted,” Morigeau said. “They oftentimes just agreed to take whatever deal they had, because they felt helpless, hopeless. They felt like the cards were stacked against them in the deck."

Indigenous communities are still reeling from suppression policies instituted in the U.S., many of which are missing Indigenous voices and input, he said.

Wrongful Conviction Day started in 2013 by the Innocence Network, including the Montana Innocence Project.