Indigenous Missoula artist depicts forcible removal of ancestors

"I chose it personally because there is a representation of the history of this land that we now call Missoula," Vazquez explained. "It’s an homage to the original inhabitants of this valley, and I think Missoula has been long overdue for art that represents that."

Laurie Childs, an Arlee-based photographer and friend, said she's a fan of Gilles Brings-Yellow's art.

"Moe's work is ethereal," Childs said. "She is not only a talented artist, she is an incredible person. Her laugh is as bright and warm as the gold she blends into her art. Each piece she creates is refreshing. Moe's work carries a depth of cultures and traditions vibrant in history and resiliently present in our future."

Gilles Brings-Yellow has lived all over western and central Montana and grew up just “dabbling” in art.

“I took an occasional class,” she said. “I took a couple classes at UM. But I became a history major and then became a social worker. So I hadn’t done anything for a really long period of time even though I obviously always had an appreciation.”

She recently graduated from graduate school and found herself with a little more time on her hands. She was having a tough time sleeping and decided to create art after work.