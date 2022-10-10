Indigenous Peoples Day: Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula dedicated

This time, the walk across the bridge joyous and triumphant, although respect was paid to those who suffered in the past.

On Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day in Missoula, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee, the city and the county hosted a community celebration to officially dedicate Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue downtown.

Thousands gathered for an afternoon of speeches, dancing, drums, stories, food, socializing, powwow and a craft vendor fair called the First Peoples Market.

After the ceremony, a procession across the bridge led by tribal elders, veterans, singers and a drum circle followed the same route of the Séliš (Salish) ancestors who were ordered by the U.S. government to leave their historical territory in the Bitterroot Valley and move to the Flathead Indian Reservation in 1891. On their forced march, they crossed the bridge over the river where the new structure stands today. Unlike Monday's celebration, that crossing was a dark chapter in an ongoing series of atrocities committed against Indigenous people. Monday's celebration was a moment to reflect on that, but also to look forward, according to Martin Charlo, CSKT Tribal Council secretary.

“It is so fitting to name this bridge in honor of Sxʷúytis Smx̣e, Grizzly Bear Tracks, a leader of the highest stature among the Salish people,” Charlo said. “This is a big moment in the building of mutually respectful relationships between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the city and county of Missoula.”

Grizzly Bear Tracks, or Sxʷúytis Smx̣e in the Séliš language, was a highly revered sub-chief of the Séliš people in the 1700s.

Charlo said that Monday’s ceremony was about remembrance.

“At the heart of the event is an honest engagement with the deep history of this place, both the stories of injustice and dispossession, and the stories of the long and continuing connection of the Salish and Kalispel people with this cherished part of our territories,” he said.

Lucy Vanderburg, a descendant of Grizzly Bear Tracks, spoke in front of the crowd.

“Today is a great day for all of our ancestors,” she said. “I am beyond proud and very humbled for this recognition of one of our courageous leaders. Today brings in an immense flood of memories of our ancestors who made the sorrowful trek from their home land in the Bitterroot."

Their anguish must have been horrific, she noted.

"I can only imagine the sadness and the uncertainty they felt being forced from their home, moving to a place they knew nothing about," she said.

Although they were undoubtedly sad, Vanderburg said the displaced people also must have been anxious to see their long-lost relatives who had already moved to the Jocko Valley.

Stephen Small Salmon, a tribal elder, led the procession across the bridge and was the first speaker.

“People are still hanging on to our language, our traditional ways, what our elders used to tell us,” he said. “So just come and celebrate with us, honor us, learn from us Indians. It’s about time, you know, to learn from Indians.”

With that, he got huge applause.

Tom McDonald, the chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, presented the three county commissioners with gifts and thanked them for making the event possible.

“Looking at these cultural signs, looking at this historic place and being able to do this in my lifetime, it is absolutely powerful and it’s courageous,” McDonald said. “And we need to do this more often. We have a large country … a key to the city would be nice. Just move on down the Bitterroot, have ‘em all turned back to us. But this is a start, and it means a lot to our young people. This sense of place, having this, means so much. It’s empowering to our people.”

The bridge, formerly known as Higgins Avenue Bridge, was given a new name after lots of research and many meetings by the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Elders Cultural Advisory Council.

County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier noted that all of Missoula's downtown streets are named after white settlers or tree species, with no indication of the enduring history of the people that lived here long before Columbus arrived.

“Naming and dedicating Beartracks Bridge is an act of remembrance, redemption and recognition, and is more than 130 years overdue,” Strohmaier said. “We’re not only remembering the painful past of dispossession and theft of tribal lands but recognizing that Native people still call this place home today."

He noted that there are now signs displaying the name of the bridge in both English and Salish.

"We're providing visible reminders that the history of the place predates the incorporation of Missoula," Strohmaier continued. "The history of this place extends back into deep time, and our collective future remains bright and intertwined."

Missoula mayor Jordan Hess said that the intersection of cultures is what makes Missoula a vibrant place to live.

“The Bitterroot Salish people were forcibly marched across the first bridge in this location in 1891 when they were removed to the Flathead Reservation," Hess said. "By recognizing and interpreting this history, we better understand our community today.”

The bridge has been under construction to widen the shared-use paths for over a year and a half. As of Monday, pedestrian walkways on the north and south lanes were open for use, but motor traffic was still restricted to one lane in either direction. Construction workers expect to have both traffic sides open by early November.

For a history of the forced march in 1891, visit online at bit.ly/3ywa8rs.