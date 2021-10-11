Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Missoula

Roughly 150 people braved the cold Monday and gathered at the Missoula County Courthouse for a call to action and a rally on Indigenous Peoples Day.

It's a day recognized by the city government here and by several other communities in Montana but not by the state government, which acknowledges the second Saturday in October as Columbus Day.

The first speaker was Shelly Fyant, the chair of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

“We’ve come here today to celebrate,” she said. “Every day is Indigenous Peoples Day to the people who are Indigenous to this land.”

In the Salish language, the word for human beings is a combination of the words for “flesh” and “land,” she said.

“Our every step upon this land is a prayer,” she said. “We try very hard to conduct ourselves light on the land, covering our tracks so as to leave the earth the same, or maybe even better than we found it.”

Fyant said the dominant majority would be wise to listen to Indigenous voices.

“Our traditional ecological knowledge is time-tested, proven for millennia, living in reciprocity with our Mother,” she said. “She will continue to provide and care for us only if we take care of her.”