Indigenous Made Missoula is launching a summer market that will feature work from Native artists and makers.
The market will begin May 13 and will take place every second and fourth Saturday through August, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Missoula Art Museum Art Park (intersection of Pine and Pattee streets). The event is free and open to the public.
Event organizers said they hoped the market would "uplift and create opportunities" for Indigenous artists, while inspiring others to support Native art.
Visit Indigenousmademissoula.org for more information.