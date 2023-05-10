The U.S. Consumer Price Index slowed over the last month, but inflation continues to present a challenge for Missoula City department funding.

The CPI hit 4.9% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from 5% in March.

Despite the slight dip, leaders of Missoula Parks and Recreation, as well as Public Works and Mobility, said on Wednesday that inflation plagues their staffing and operations.

For example, the cost of rehabilitation of the Northside Pedestrian Bridge, which has been closed since September 2022, has surged. The city will receive bids for the bridge on June 1, and the current cost estimate is pegged at $3.5 million. That’s up from $2.5 million, the last cost update, which was adopted in February. Originally, the city estimated the bridge repair would cost $1 million.

Under Public Works and Mobility, Director Jeremy Keene said, street operations and maintenance workers are particularly affected.

“Staffing and resources are a really big issue we’ve got,” said Keene. “We’ve really been hit hard with inflation.”

With increasing city growth, more streets are coming into the city’s system, necessitating even more staff. Public Works tries to supplement some costs by paving special projects for the Montana Department of Transportation.

In Parks and Recreation, Director Donna Gaukler said staffing is also a concern.

“We do continue to struggle with keeping our positions filled,” she said, “especially in developed parks. That’s huge.”

Developed parks — which account for 740 acres in Missoula — have the department’s highest level of service and, Gaukler pointed out, safety is at a premium there.

Staffing and inflation are expected to play a particularly salient part in budgeting in the upcoming year as well, because all eight union contracts within Public Works are up for renegotiation.

“Especially in a time of high inflation,” said Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell, “there’s going to be a lot of salary pressures and how are we resolving that?”

Other city operations are also feeling the effects of inflation. Wastewater treatment, for instance, is experiencing large price spikes for some of its necessary materials, staff told the Missoula City Council Wednesday.