Inflation pushing up recreation facility fees

City Parks and Recreation Staff seek to balance access and inflationary adjustments as they update fees for facilities across Missoula.

“Our provided services and facilities are so valuable to the community, we’d love it to not charge fees at all,” said Recreation Superintendent Shirley Kinsey during a meeting Wednesday.

But with operational costs jumping 47.5% from Fiscal Year 2021 to 2022 — partly due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 — Kinsey and her colleagues need to bump up some fees.

Tennis and pickleball court fees are set to go up 25%, from $4 per court per hour to $5.

Splash Montana rentals could see a 10% increase, which would bring the total facility rental cost up to $629 from $572 per hour and a half. The cost without the 50-meter component would go from $390 to $429. Swim team fees would also go up 10%.

Daily aquatics center fees might be hiked 25 cents, with the exception of Splash Montana.

Despite the increases, Missoula Parks Board members wondered Tuesday whether Parks and Recreation will be raising fees enough to cover costs. Kinsey, along with Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler, explained they are using multiple avenues, including fees, to fund their operations.

“We’re trying to take a multipronged approach,” Gaukler said.

Gaukler added that even though the city’s chlorine supplier halved the size of their shipments while keeping them at the same price, the city didn’t want to significantly up the fees for using aquatics facilities.

“The pools are such an important access issue for our community,” she noted.

Parks Board member Kelly Sellars emphasized how useful Missoula Parks and Recreation resources are, especially compared with the lack of facilities in other Montana municipalities like Havre.

“I think that this is definitely a necessity that needs to somehow keep on going,” said Sellars.

The Parks Board unanimously supported the fee increases. Next, they’ll be taken up by City Council and eventually considered as a city resolution.