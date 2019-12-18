State officials are seeking information on a white-tailed buck that was poached earlier this week in the upper Rock Creek area east of Missoula.
The buck was shot sometime early on Dec. 17, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. It was found between Rock Creek Road and the U.S. Forest Service Grizzly Campground in the Ranch Creek area.
Only the antlers were taken and the rest left to waste.
FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this often are solved because of leads provided by the public.
Anyone with information regarding the poaching is encouraged to contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.