Initial results released for Missoula County Public Schools trustees, levies

The first batch of results from the spring school election were released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, as voters make decisions on two operational levies as well as which candidates will serve on the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees.

So far, the elementary levy has 2,945 votes for the levy and 1,859 votes against. The levy for $294,791 would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000 if approved by voters.

The high school levy has 4,194 votes for the operational levy and 3,700 against after the first batch of results were released. The levy would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

The election office counted just over 8,000 ballots of the 30,000 it accepted by 8 p.m.

"We've got a pretty high turnout for this election," said Bradley Seaman, the elections administrator for Missoula County. "This early round of results has a lot of zeros and those will be filled in as we go through."

Incumbent Wilena Old Person had so far secured 3,135 votes — the most of any candidate in the initial results released. Keegan Witt had 2,869 votes and Meg Whicher had 2,741. All three were taking an early lead to represent MCPS District 1 as trustees for three-year terms.

Initial results for the rest of the District 1 candidates include Jill Taber (1,162), Amy Livesay (935), Beth Wanberg (714) and Nathan Gibson (520).

Karen Sherman took an early lead over her opponent, incumbent Ann Wake, to represent MCPS District A as a trustee for a three-year term.

In MCPS District B, Arlene Walker-Andrews had the lead in a tight race against Taylor Ramos. Walker-Andrews had 559 over Ramos' 515.

Rob Woelich was leading the MCPS District C race with 690 votes over his opponent Michael Gehl, who had 542 votes.

This story will be updated as more results become available.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.