Injured hiker rescued from wilderness by helicopter

A woman with a broken leg was rescued by helicopter from the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area on Monday evening.

According to a Facebook post from Whitefish-based Two Bear Air Rescue, a nonprofit that provides aerial support to search and rescue efforts, the woman broke both of the bones in her lower leg above her ankle and she could not walk. Her husband had to leave her in place and hike 7 miles to seek help. It was the couple's wedding anniversary, according to the organization, and "there was grizzly bear poop everywhere" in the area, the post stated.

According to helicopter pilot Rob Cherot, who flew the mission Monday, the woman was located along one of the forks of Birch Creek upstream of Swift Reservoir and Swift Dam. The reservoir and dam sit at the eastern base of Mount Richmond and Mount Sentinel in the far northeast corner of the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Rocky Mountain Front, about 25 miles southeast of East Glacier Park. Local search and rescue was unavailable in the area, so Two Bear responded with a helicopter.

Cherot said the helicopter was dispatched from Kalispell's Glacier Park International Airport at 6:59 p.m. and eventually landed in the wilderness at 8:24 p.m. Winds in excess of 50 mph prevented the helicopter crew from plucking the woman from the wilderness with a hoist, so the aircraft landed about 1.5 miles away and the crew carried the woman to the helicopter around sunset. Downdrafts and turbulence on the leeward side of the Rocky Mountain Front made flying more difficult in the area, he said.

"We had circled around a few times trying to figure out if there was a way we could hoist," he said. "It was ridiculous in there."

Once loaded into the aircraft, the helicopter took off at 9:56 p.m. and flew to Choteau. Originally, Cherot said, he was going to land near the Swift Dam to transfer the woman to an ambulance waiting there, "but the wind funnels out of the front there and it was way too windy, and it was already dark by then, to mess with trying to land on the gravel road there."

Helicopters are generally prohibited in wilderness, but helicopter operations for search and rescue operations are allowed.

Comprised of the adjacent Bob Marshall, Spotted Bear and Scapegoat wilderness areas, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex encompasses more than 1.5 million acres across multiple national forests between the Flathead Valley and Rocky Mountain Front north of Helena and south of Glacier National Park. It is described by the U.S. Forest Service as "one of the most completely preserved mountain ecosystems in the world, the kind of wilderness most people can only imagine." The Bob Marshall area alone includes more than 1 million acres.

Two Bear Air Rescue recommended that backcountry travelers carry a satellite communication device, such as a Garmin InReach or SPOT messenger, which could allow people to remain together in an accident rather than separating to seek help on foot.