Injury crash reported near McDonald's on West Broadway

Missoula emergency teams were on scene of an injury crash near the McDonald's on West Broadway.
Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash, Missoula Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said, near the apartments at Cooper Street.
Traffic on West Broadway was still flowing normally. The condition of the injured individual is unknown at this time.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today