Injury crash reported near McDonald's on West Broadway

Injury Crash

Emergency responders work on the scene of an injury crash at Liberty Lane and Cooper Street on Thursday morning.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

Missoula emergency teams were on scene of an injury crash near the McDonald's on West Broadway.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash, Missoula Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said, near the apartments at Cooper Street.

Traffic on West Broadway was still flowing normally. The condition of the injured individual is unknown at this time. 

