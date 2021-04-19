Inland Northwest tribal leaders support dam removal

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant has added her support with 11 other tribal leaders to push for removal of four dams on the Snake River in Idaho.

The proposal by Idaho Congressional Rep. Mike Simpson could restore wild salmon migration routes into the Inland Northwest. Representatives from CSKT, Umatilla Indian Reservation, Colville Reservation, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, Yakama Nation, Nez Perce Tribe and Spokane Tribe took part in the two-day discussion.

“CSKT is an owner of a portion of the Columbia Basin Hydropower system providing flood control and power to the region and sees clearly that the comprehensive proposal put forth by Rep. Simpson is the most viable path for restoration of Columbia Basin Resources,” Fyant said in a news release.

“We say this from not only a provider of energy but also as a Bonneville Power preference customer bringing energy from the Columbia Basin Hydropower system to our people. We encourage the rest of the Northwest delegation to join with Rep. Simpson to complete this comprehensive plan and commit the resources to implement it.”

