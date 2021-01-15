Inmate walks away from prerelease center

A man walked away from the Missoula Pre Release Center Friday.
Lonnie Britton Bighead did not show up for work at 11 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the prerelease center. He also did not return to the center after work.
Bighead was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. He is a 52-year-old Native American man. He is about 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.
Bighead is serving a little less than a five-year sentence for fourth offense DUI. The prerelease center encouraged anyone with information about Bighead to contact law enforcement.