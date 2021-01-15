Inmate walks away from prerelease center

A man walked away from the Missoula Pre Release Center Friday.

Lonnie Britton Bighead did not show up for work at 11 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the prerelease center. He also did not return to the center after work.

Bighead was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. He is a 52-year-old Native American man. He is about 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

Bighead is serving a little less than a five-year sentence for fourth offense DUI. The prerelease center encouraged anyone with information about Bighead to contact law enforcement.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.