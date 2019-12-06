Inspection of the newly built Interstate 90 bridges spanning the Blackfoot River near Bonner has been set for Saturday.
The Montana Department of Transportation said Thursday travelers on I-90, including those coming to town for the Montana Grizzlies’ football playoff game at 1 p.m., should plan for single-lane traffic beginning at 8 a.m.
The duration of the closure will be weather dependent but is anticipated to last most of the day. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected. Closed lanes will allow crews to safely inspect the new bridges.
“We want to remind everyone traveling through the area to please slow down. Safety for motorists and the crews working on site is our No. 1 priority,” Bob Vosen, MDT’s Missoula district administrator. “Pay attention to all posted signage, be aware of the changing conditions, and drive carefully as you cross over the bridges on Interstate 90.”
Call the MDT hotline at 406-207-4484 during regular business hours for more information.