Inspector: Bedbugs, filth, odors at Sleepy Inn

"If we seek an appraisal, which will take at least weeks, the advice we’ve received from an appraiser and two commercial real-estate agents tells us that the price is what the market demands," Engen said. "And the idea that a sale price from six years ago, before the downtown Missoula boom began, is valid, doesn’t cut it for me. Further, the idea that real-estate of any kind sells at the value state appraisers apply for tax purposes is a fantasy."

Engen is right about the difference between taxable values and market values. The Missoulian has investigated property sales in the area and found that sales prices are often much higher than their assessed property value.

In a letter criticizing the purchase price, Ramos had noted that the taxable value of the motel is about $400,000 lower than the purchase price.