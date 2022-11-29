Interest strong in former Missoula library site; housing required

Several developers are keenly interested in building a project at the Payne Block in downtown Missoula, the site of the old Missoula Public Library.

Earlier this month, representatives with the Missoula Economic Partnership gave an update on their efforts to “play matchmaker” in finding willing partners interested in redeveloping the city-owned site.

“We’ve been upfront in telling people it needs to have housing and it needs to have good design,” explained Julie Lacey with the Partnership. “The other aspects, whether it’s incorporation of ideas from the (Downtown Master Plan) or public benefit, those kinds of ideas might evolve.”

In July, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved spending $50,000 for a contract with the Partnership. The focus of that contract had two goals: Targeted business retention in two Urban Renewal Districts and helping prepare city-owned sites for redevelopment. The Payne Block is the top priority.

Local businessman Terry Payne acquired the old library block in a swap with the city and subsequently donated that entire block to the city. The old library building is currently being used by an alternative school and the city’s parks and recreation department, but the city’s goal is to see some type of mixed-use housing development on the site. With a prime location on Main Street just east of Higgins, the block is appealing to developers, Lacey told the Agency’s board. They’ve got seven interested parties, and three of them have submitted further details to express serious interest.

“We feel really encouraged that some are from Montana and Missoula and some are not,” Lacey explained. “What it reflects is that there’s a lot of excitement about this opportunity. It’s seen as a great potential project and the market for Missoula is really strong.”

They will evaluate all proposals on a matrix, she said, which will allow them to bring projects to the city that will achieve community goals. They’ll look for creative solutions to parking and housing along with environmental sustainability.

They’ll send an initial list of potential developers to the city by the beginning of the year.

“We’re not here to design a project but to bring good projects to the city,” Lacey explained.

Ruth Reineking, a member of the agency’s board, wanted to know what types of housing the Partnership is telling developers they should build.

“I know housing is a super-important issue for the whole community and that housing has always been envisioned for this whole property,” Reineking said. “When you’re talking about housing, are you suggesting that there should be affordable housing? I know that there’s housing required across the spectrum.”

Lacy responded by saying that they haven’t been specific.

“The way I present it is housing is a requirement, but whether it’s deed-restricted or workforce, we’re not saying anything around that,” Lacey said. “We’re saying the community has some needs around housing and those would be addressed through this project.”

Reineking noted that the City Council would have to approve of any plans for the property.

“I think you’ll hear from City Council," Reineking said. "My impression of City Council is they might say, ‘Well it’s city property and we’d like to see more affordable housing’.”

Again, Lacey noted that they haven’t been specific, but developers know that Missoula’s city government has required affordable housing in exchange for city land in the past.

“Folks we’ve talked to understand that,” Lacey said. “Folks understand coming with ‘x’ on the top floor and ‘x’ on the bottom floor may not be enough.”

Lacey said they’ve been informing developers of potential incentives for developing the site.

“And then, as we always do, we’re engaging with businesses to see who might be potential tenants or who has desire to move into a space like that,” she said.