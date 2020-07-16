Interim leadership steps in after enrollment VP leaves University of Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Montana is beginning discussions about finding a replacement for Vice President for Enrollment and Communications Cathy Cole, whose departure was announced earlier this week.

UM Director of Communications Paula Short said there is no definitive timeline around rehiring, but for now Vice Provost Sarah Swager will take over leadership of enrollment and Short will manage communications. She said there will likely be more direction in the coming weeks.

“Cathy announced to the university that she received an opportunity that was good for her both personally and professionally,” said Short. “So I think that decision was fully hers.”

Cole took the position as vice president of marketing and strategic communications at Simpson College in Iowa, set to start Aug. 1. The college is a small private school with just under 300 students in its class of 2023, down from 350 in its class of 2022, according to the Simpsonian, the school’s newspaper. In 2019, it had just under 1,500 undergraduates, according to Forbes.