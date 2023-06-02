Police Captain Mike Colyer, previously Missoula Police Department's two-time interim chief, was appointed to permanently serve in the post by Mayor Jordan Hess Friday.

Born and raised in Missoula, Colyer is a 27-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department. He will assume official duties on June 12, pending confirmation by the Missoula City Council.

“I’ve appointed Capt. Colyer after a thorough process in which we talked with dozens of Police Department staff members,” Hess said in a press release. “I’m very pleased. Mike is thoughtful, methodical and compassionate and he cares deeply about the department and the community.”

Colyer served as interim chief from 2019 to 2020 before former Chief Jaeson White's hiring. He took the interim post again when White retired in February.

After graduating from high school in Missoula, Coyer attended the University of Montana before attending North Idaho College, where he earned a degree in law enforcement. He worked as a police officer for the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police department from 1994 to 1996 before returning to Missoula to begin his career with the Missoula Police Department. As a patrol officer, Colyer was a motorcycle officer in the traffic unit and worked as field training officer before being promoted to sergeant in 2001. As a sergeant, he supervised uniformed patrol teams, the traffic unit and the street crimes unit.

Colyer was promoted to lieutenant in 2008 and served in the Office of Professional Standards, where he was responsible for citizen complaint investigation, internal investigations, recruiting and new officer hiring.

In 2011, he graduated from the 244th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Later that year he was promoted to captain and assigned to the detective division. During that time, he guided the Missoula Police Department’s work with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform MPD's response to sexual assault.

In 2022, Colyer transferred to his current assignment as the administrative captain, where he oversaw the Office of Professional Standards, the property and evidence unit, the records unit, police support specialists and training.

Colyer has held many collateral duties along the way, such as being a SWAT operator, SWAT team leader and the tactical operations commander. He has also been an instructor in chemical agent, impact weapons, TASER and use of force. Colyer was one of the first drug recognition experts and drug recognition expert instructors in Montana and served as drug evaluation and classification program coordinator, agency coordinator and state coordinator.