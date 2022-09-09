Interior Department renames 600+ sites, including 2 in Montana, with Native slur

The Department of Interior announced Thursday it has renamed nearly 650 geographic features in the U.S., including two in Montana, replacing the word “sq---,” which is an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Native women.

Sq--- Meadows Creek, a stream in Flathead County, has been renamed Lefthand Creek.

And Sq--- Meadows, a prairie also located in Flathead County, is now named Lefthand Meadow.

Vernon Finley, Kootenai Culture Committee director, said both areas that were renamed are located in Kootenai aboriginal territory. “Lefthand,” he said, is a prominent name in the Kootenai community, and the new names specifically refer to Alec Lefthand, a cultural leader.

Finley, who has been working to remove derogatory terms from place names for years, said he hopes the new names will promote respect.

“I think this will help bring awareness that we’re not mascots; we’re not just a sideshow,” Finley said. “We’re living, breathing cultures. America’s claim is that rights are ‘for all.’ Yet, they fail to see that the original people of this continent are disrespected and ignored and treated as if we don’t exist. This will bring awareness that we aren’t gone; we aren’t anti-American. We’re human beings.”

Lauren Monroe Jr., vice-chair of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, is the only representative from Montana to serve on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names. The group helps identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms.

Monroe told Lee Montana newspapers in August that "this work is about inclusion."

"Our people have given up so much for the creation of this country, and derogatory names are an insult to us," he said at the time. "These (name changes) are victories that celebrate our existence.”

Haaland, who is Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, said she felt a “deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming.”

“That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” she said, adding that she is grateful for the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names. “Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

The Task Force received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes, and nearly 70 tribal governments participated in the process, which prompted another several hundred recommendations, according to a news release. The names announced are effective immediately for federal use, but members of the public may propose name changes for any features at usgs.gov.

Montana had more than 70 place names with the s-word, but thanks to work from Indigenous leaders, like state Sen. Carol Juneau, many have already been renamed. Juneau, who represented Browning as a Democrat, sponsored a 1999 law to remove the s-word from place names in Montana.

The Séliš, Q’lispé Culture Committee for decades has documented more than 1,500 place names across aboriginal territories. After names were identified with the s-word in Montana, culture committee leaders held meetings with tribal elders and community members to propose new names, 17 of which were approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Other tribes have made similar efforts.

Sadie Peone-Stops, acting director of the Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee, said she was thankful for the work of Haaland, Juneau and Tony Incashola, longtime culture committee director.

Thanks to their efforts, she said, "these places bear names that no longer disrespect Indigenous women, and instead honor our culture, history and language."

Sq--- Peak west of Missoula, for example, has been renamed Ch-paa-qn (Sleeping Woman) Peak. A creek outside of Bozeman was renamed Storm Castle Creek. In Glacier National Park, mountains previously named with the derogatory word are now called Dancing Lady Mountain and Stands Alone Woman Peak.

Editor’s note: In keeping with AP style and Native American Journalist Association recommendations, Lee Montana newspapers intentionally do not spell out derogatory words.