Jackson Elliott had a little difficulty keeping up with his kids Mitch and Kate on Sunday as the pair skipped past table after table at the 27th annual International Festival, held at the University Center.
While they occasionally stopped to point out one of the many flags from around the world that adorned each of the booths, the kids really had one thing on their minds: food. And they found what they were looking for when they stopped at the table manned by Aswan Matti.
A student in English language arts at UM, Matti came to the United States about six years ago from Iraq, joining his sister who was already living in Montana. A member of the International Student Association, Matti helped to make some of the food being sold at his table, which focused on the history of his native country. Asked to pick his favorite among the offerings, Matti said it would all depend on what type of meal he was hungry for.
“Everything here has a different function,” he said, gesturing to a stack of flat bread called samoon. “You can cut this open and turn it into a sandwich.”
On the other end of the table were small boxes of zalabia, a fried dough that is soaked in syrup.
“This is obviously the sweetest thing on the table, just a little more than the baclava,” Matti said.
Elliot’s kids agreed, each walking away from the table with a container of zalabia for themselves.
Matti’s table wasn’t the only place serving up international food on campus Sunday. Ten local food trucks were spread across the parking lot next to the University Center, each selling a different type of international fare. Whether it was Mexican food from Cruz Tacos, cashew chicken from Big Thai Country or Middle Eastern dishes from Kamoon Arabian, each of the trucks drew a small line of festival attendees by the middle of the day.
***
Marja Unkuri-Chaudhry, the interim director of UM’s Global Engagement Office, said the International Festival is the largest of its kind in the state.
“We work really closely with a lot of student groups and also a lot of community groups that focus on the international perspective and this is the place where we bring them all together,” she said.
Each year the festival tries to add in new features, with this year’s additions being an international trivia contest and a block of time where UM students who had studied abroad talked about their experiences overseas.
Fitting for Saint Patrick’s Day, this year’s International Festival had a focus on Irish culture, with tables representing different parts of Irish history and heritage spread throughout the University Center, including one on the history of the first secretary of the Montana Territory, Thomas Meagher. Carthach O Faolain, an exchange student at UM and an old-style Irish musician, started off the live performances spread throughout the day by playing his accordion.
“We chose this focus to show off the strong representation of Irish culture and academic programming at UM, as well as the close ties we have to Irish heritage in the community and around Montana,” Unkuri-Chaudhry said.