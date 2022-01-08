Interstate 90 reopens for westbound traffic

Interstate 90 between St. Regis and the Idaho border reopened for westbound traffic Saturday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation website.

The section was closed on Friday afternoon due to avalanche activity.

U.S. Highway 12 remained closed at the Idaho state line due to avalanche danger as of Saturday afternoon.

For updates on road conditions and closures, call 511 or go to 511mt.net.

Avalanche danger remains high, according to the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, and backcountry travel is not recommended, according to a Saturday morning update on missoulaavalanche.org.

