Interstate ramps near Wye to briefly close

The Montana Department of Transportation announced that the westbound Interstate 90 on- and off-ramps near Wye will be closed on Oct. 13-14.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days and traffic will have to seek alternate routes. The Wye interchange connects Highway 93 and Interstate 90.

The closure is to prepare the road for milling and paving. Signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closure and indicate detour routes.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.