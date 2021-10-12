 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interstate ramps near Wye to briefly close
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Interstate ramps near Wye to briefly close

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Transportation announced that the westbound Interstate 90 on- and off-ramps near Wye will be closed on Oct. 13-14.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days and traffic will have to seek alternate routes. The Wye interchange connects Highway 93 and Interstate 90.

The closure is to prepare the road for milling and paving. Signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closure and indicate detour routes.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News