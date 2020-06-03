Intra-party division continues after PSC primary

Deschamps said he had run for the seat because the commission needed an “adult in the room.” Fielder agreed that work needed to be done to get the commission off the front page of the newspapers and back to the task at hand, but cited her working relationship with the current commissioners as the best way to do that.

“The drama is a distraction, and I won’t participate; we’ve got to take care of business,” she said. “I will bring that to the table. I’ve been identified among my peers as the person of conscience in the Republican Party and kept people honest, whether they’re in my party or not.”

But Deschamps was skeptical that Fielder and other members of the so-called ".38 Special" group of Montana Republicans unwilling to cross party lines could be effective in achieving results and serving constituents.

“We have these firebrands that aren't afraid to stand up in the Legislature and vote no on every single thing,” he said. “That’s not what they’re sent to Helena to do. You’re supposed to represent your constituents to the best of your ability and see they’re taken care of. Just saying ‘no’ doesn’t close the deal.”