The invasive New Zealand mudsnail has been discovered in the upper Clark Fork River watershed for the first time.

The species was detected last week in Silver Bow Creek near the outlet of Warm Springs Ponds, about 8 miles northeast of Anaconda and 15 miles south of Deer Lodge along Interstate 90, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The creek is a tributary to the Clark Fork.

Also on Monday, the agency reported that its Anaconda watercraft inspection station was the first statewide to intercept a zebra mussel-fouled watercraft this year: a boat from Lake Michigan, in Wisconsin, en route to Port Townsend, Washington.

FWP stated that the mudsnails' presence "was most likely due to angler wading gear that carried the snail from one body of water to another."

The tiny mudsnail mollusk generally grows to only about 6 millimeters long in the Western U.S. They have no predators in the U.S. — they can survive being eaten by birds and fish — and they infest Western waterways in concentrations up to 300,000 snails per square-meter. They can survive for weeks out of water with only residual moisture. They reproduce asexually — only one snail is needed to start a new population.

"The snails have the ability to expand in population size and distribution very rapidly, potentially changing the ecology of waterbodies where they are located," according to FWP. "Once established, they are hard, if not impossible to eradicate."

Caleb Uerling, an FWP fisheries biologist for the upper Clark Fork watershed, said in a phone call Tuesday that contractors with the state Department of Environmental Quality found one dead mudsnail at the site a few weeks ago, which prompted FWP's Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Bureau to conduct the survey that turned up two more dead snails last week.

"It was interesting that we only found two," AIS Bureau chief Thomas Woolf said on Wednesday. "It's possible but very unlikely that we would capture a couple dead ones."

Nonetheless, the snails are probably living in the waterway. Woolf said that an AIS crew would return to the site when warmer water would facilitate increased snail activity – likely June or July – to further survey the area for the invaders.

If the snails are living there, Uerling said, "They can get prolific and they’re taking up resources out of the bottom of the food web that might otherwise be used by other species — fish or macroinvertebrates — in the waterways."

That probably wouldn't be devastating for the waterway, Woolf and Uerling said, but it's not ideal either.

"Their impacts to fisheries and habitats aren't huge," Woolf said. "They're definitely not a benefit to the ecosystem."

Infestation in the Warm Springs Ponds could be a bigger problem, Uerling said, because historically the upper Clark Fork fishery has benefited from productivity in those ponds.

But, Uerling said, his main concern is that Warm Springs Ponds, and the adjacent stretch of Silver Bow Creek, are a popular fishing spot easily accessed from I-90. That could make mudsnails in the area particularly likely to be exported to yet more western Montana waterways, or beyond. And, he said, the site's popularity may be how the snails showed up in the first place. The snails were already found as close to Silver Bow Creek as the Madison River.

"I think that really is the No. 1 concern, is just keeping them from getting tracked around too much from there," he said. "When you think about it in hindsight, it’s not surprising that is a spot they turned up. It’s a spot that’s frequented by anglers and it’s along the interstate."

"We’ve had them pop up in a few spots in western Montana before but it hasn’t been common," he said. "That’s one of just a handful of incidents of them coming across the Continental Divide in Montana."

Woolf shared the concern: "It's something that's unfortunate. It's not that big of a surprise that we found them there since they are widely distributed in the state. Preventing their spread is kind of our main focus."

To that end, Woolf said that it's vitally important for anglers, particularly those who wade into water, to thoroughly clean, drain and dry their boots, waders and other fishing equipment when traveling between waterways.

"We humans are part of the problem, and if we clean our stuff, it helps prevent moving that problem to other places," he said, noting that far more harmful hitchhikers and deadly wildlife pathogens are also transported on fishing gear. "Clean, drain, dry – that's kind of the drum that we keep banging."

The snails are native to New Zealand but have been found in most of the Great Lakes and isolated parts of the West since their first U.S. detection in 1987, in the Snake River in Idaho. In Montana, the snails were first discovered in the Madison River in 1995. Now, they're also known to be in the Beaverhead, Jefferson, Bighorn, Upper Missouri and Upper Yellowstone rivers, according to FWP.

A 1999 story in the Missoulian about invasive species around Yellowstone National Park noted that the "tiny conical snails, evidently introduced to North America in shipments of trout eggs from New Zealand, have infested the Madison River and Firehole River in such densities that they already outnumber all native crustaceans. The snails shut a trap door in their shell when eaten by fish that allows them to pass through the fish undigested, protecting themselves while cheating the fish out of any nutritional value."

In 2018, Yellowstone National Park banned felt-soled wading boots in part because of their propensity to transport hitchhikers like mudsnails.

FWP is no stranger to the snails in its own facilities: The invasive species colonized the agency's Bluewater Fish Hatchery about 6 miles northeast of Bridger, or 34 miles southwest of Billings, in 2020 and again in 2022. Each time, the agency killed all the rainbow trout and largemouth bass inside affected areas of the hatchery and then decontaminated the facility.

On Monday, the agency said that "Prevention is the key to minimizing the spread of aquatic invasives. That’s why FWP urges anglers to clean, drain, and dry all equipment after each use, especially after visiting infested waters." Suspected New Zealand mudsnails can be reported to fwp.mt.gov/conservation/aquatic-invasive-species/report-an-ais.

More information on stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species is available at fwp.mt.gov/ais.