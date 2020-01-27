The Missoula area is emerging from an inversion that reduced visibility and delayed flights over the weekend, with more snow and hazardous conditions expected in the area Tuesday.
“We did have a ridge of high pressure set up over the weekend, so that did set up those inversion conditions,” said Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Missoula. An inversion occurs when a layer of warm air traps an underlying layer of cold air — along with whatever pollutants are in it — close to the ground.
Air quality data from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality show that particulate pollution levels in Missoula briefly increased from “good” to “moderate” levels Thursday evening and into early Friday morning, and again on Friday evening.
Fog, meanwhile, caused issues at Missoula International Airport, whose deputy director, Brian Ellestad, explained that airplanes need at least 200 feet of vertical visibility and half a mile of horizontal visibility to safely take off and land. From Sunday into Monday, he said visibility had dropped below 200 feet vertically and a quarter-mile horizontally.
He said Alaska Airlines had canceled two inbound and two outbound flights, Delta had diverted a few and American had one delay. “It hasn’t been too bad, but we still feel bad for those couple flights that had to get rerouted.”
Speaking with the Missoulian Monday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lukinbeal said that “right now, we’re seeing a weak system move through, so we’re kind of in the process of getting rid of this inversion.” The fog had cleared from downtown by afternoon.
“Typically in the winter around here we actually do see prolonged inversions, and it’s not really associated with warmer temperatures or colder temperatures.”
In Missoula, the Weather Service expects a chance of rain and snow Tuesday, mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday, and a chance of rain and snow Thursday and Friday, with temperatures ranging between the upper 30s and low 40s. It has placed most or all of Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Ravalli and Flathead counties under winter weather advisories from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.
It projects 4 to 10 inches of snow on Lolo, Lookout and Lost Trail passes during this time, and 4 to 8 inches in the Bitterroot Mountains, with less snow and ice accumulation possible in the valleys. Visit www.weather.gov/mso for up-to-date information.