Investigation concludes Mineral County inmate died by suicide

An investigation by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office determined an inmate at the Mineral County Detention Center died by suicide last month.

Sean Morgan Everly, who was 31 at the time of death, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead at a local hospital on March 7, according to a press release from the Mineral County sheriff.

The investigation found no other evidence to indicate any other manner of death, the press release said. The investigative file was forwarded to the Mineral County Attorney’s Office for review and potential consideration to conduct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

Everly was being detained at the detention facility for allegations of felony probation violations related to a May 2017 conviction in Mineral County, according to the press release. He was a resident of Missoula County.

“The staff and administration of the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office express their sincere condolences to Mr. Everly’s family and friends,” the press release said. “If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, or just needs someone to talk with and offer support, there is help available.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is 1-800-273-8255.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.