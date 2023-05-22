Missoula police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead at a house last Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on May 15, police were called to a residence at the 400 block of South Sixth Street West. There, they found the body of a woman, estimated to be 40 years old, Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said.

Although the case was flagged for possible suspicious circumstances, largely because of the woman's age, Bennett said no foul play is suspected at this time. The case remains active, and a decision on whether to move forward with the investigation depends on the pending autopsy results.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection to the death.