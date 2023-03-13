Police are still investigating two missing persons cases reported last week.

Nefataree Bartell, 26, was last seen in Missoula on March 6. Terry L. Stahl, 68, was last seen at the Poverello Center on West Broadway Street on Feb. 3, but was reported missing by family on March 4.

On Monday, Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said she didn't have any new information to share on either case.

Anyone with information on Stahl's case should contact Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-552-6284. For Bartell, call the department at 406-552-6300.