Investigator: Missoula man likely died by suicide, not police gunfire

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations announced Monday afternoon that a Missoula man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week likely died by suicide, not police gunfire.

Brendon Galbreath, 21, died Thursday morning at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital a few hours after the incident.

After a chase, police managed to stop Galbreath's vehicle at the intersection of Stephens and Florence, DCI Administrator Bryan Lockerby said in a video statement released to the media.

An officer — who has not been named — saw Galbreath raise a handgun, and the officer pulled his duty weapon, Lockerby said. The officer perceived he was being shot at, and returned fire with a single shot. The officer’s bullet struck the car and did not hit Galbreath. It was recovered at the scene.

The initial field investigation "strongly indicates" Galbreath died by suicide, Lockerby said.

The field investigation included interviews, crime scene assessment, ballistic analysis and video review, including police vehicle dash camera footage. The DCI’s initial assessment is corroborated by dash cam video, Lockerby said.