A westbound BNSF locomotive crashed into a car on tracks west of Frenchtown late Sunday, pushing it nearly half a mile as the four-door passenger vehicle erupted into flames.
After the fire was extinguished it was discovered the car was unoccupied, said Mel Holtz of the Frenchtown Rural Fire District.
"Nobody was around the vehicle when we arrived," Holtz said. "It appears they may have gotten out before the impact."
Law enforcement located an occupant and an investigation is under way.
The Montana Rail Link tracks and a crossing near King Ranch Golf Course were closed for several hours after the collision, which took place at around 10:30 p.m.
Holtz said the car was removed from the tracks around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Montana Rail Link maintenance and supervisors are on the scene.
Montana Highway Patrol and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.