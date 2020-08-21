Investigators seeking cause of Sentinel fire

"A lot of resources that were gaggled up here in the Missoula area were available, and that's really what made the difference yesterday," Brandt said of the quick containment.

Hot spots flared late Thursday, and a couple of firefighters patrolled the burn through the night, he said. Friday morning, fire crews from the city, U.S. Forest Service, and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation were on site hitting hot spots and securing the edge of the fire.

Firefighters will work a "dirty burn," where brush was not completely torched, and take chainsaws to fuel to open up the area, Brandt said. That work will clear vegetation and help water soak into the burn.

"We'll also get good advantage at night when the moisture levels drop, and moisture can get in there naturally and cool it down," Brandt said.

This week, fire officials in western Montana have moved fire danger levels to "very high." Mount Sentinel is a popular place to hike, and while no one was trapped from the fire Thursday, Brandt cautioned that conditions will only get more dangerous in Montana over the next few weeks.

"We have to really certainly understand it's dry conditions," Brandt said.

He said anyone liable for starting such a fire could be held responsible for the total cost of fighting and putting it out.

