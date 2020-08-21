Investigators seeking cause of Sentinel fire

Fire crews worked Mount Sentinel on Friday morning securing the edges of a burn that erupted the night before and scorched 24.9 acres, according to Missoula Fire Department Chief Jeff Brandt.
"We had most or 90-some percent of the fire squared away last night, and of course we had resources on it all last night to do patrol," Brandt said Friday morning from the base of the hill.
He said a couple of fire investigators are conducting interviews in order to determine the cause of the fire, and he anticipates they will release a report later Friday on the ignition source.
Friday morning, the University of Montana reported the M trail was reopened for recreation, but UM asked people to stay off the rest of the mountain.
"The rest of the mountain remains closed due to fire mop-up operations," said the update from UM. "They (firefighters) ask that all people stay clear of the area of the burn so that fire crews can work safely and efficiently."
The blaze erupted from the base of Mount Sentinel around 6 p.m. Thursday. Roughly 40 firefighters, two helicopters, and two small airplanes quickly attacked the flames, and by 9 p.m., crews had contained 75 percent of the burn.
"A lot of resources that were gaggled up here in the Missoula area were available, and that's really what made the difference yesterday," Brandt said of the quick containment.
Hot spots flared late Thursday, and a couple of firefighters patrolled the burn through the night, he said. Friday morning, fire crews from the city, U.S. Forest Service, and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation were on site hitting hot spots and securing the edge of the fire.
Firefighters will work a "dirty burn," where brush was not completely torched, and take chainsaws to fuel to open up the area, Brandt said. That work will clear vegetation and help water soak into the burn.
"We'll also get good advantage at night when the moisture levels drop, and moisture can get in there naturally and cool it down," Brandt said.
This week, fire officials in western Montana have moved fire danger levels to "very high." Mount Sentinel is a popular place to hike, and while no one was trapped from the fire Thursday, Brandt cautioned that conditions will only get more dangerous in Montana over the next few weeks.
"We have to really certainly understand it's dry conditions," Brandt said.
He said anyone liable for starting such a fire could be held responsible for the total cost of fighting and putting it out.
