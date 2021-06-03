Investing in connection: Blackfeet Nation gains internet, independence

BABB — The benefits of Blackfeet Indian Reservation living are obvious and plentiful for Theda New Breast.
From her home on the eastern side of Lower St. Mary Lake, she sees moose cross her front yard. She watches the first fissures in the frozen water alongside Glacier National Park and predicts how and where the ice will collapse. She walks past bear dens.
The downsides of reservation living are slim but monumental — New Breast cannot rely on her cellular phone service or internet access, leaving her particularly remote and vulnerable whenever the wind, winter or tourist season take away what little signal she has.
Access to the digital world requires quality internet service. There are 10,000 people living on the Blackfeet reservation. About 1,000 live in Browning, the reservation’s population center 30 miles from New Breast’s home. Less than half the reservation has standard broadband access, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
New Breast remembers when they dug the first landline for her telephone, itself now a technological relic. That was in 1997 — 26 years ago.
The line is still there, although physically delicate. New Breast pointed to pink streamers tied to tree branches along the road to her home. They warn winter snowplow drivers not to sever the underground copper phone line.
“It's just as important as water,” New Breast said. “It’s like, we need water to survive our new world. We need the internet to survive. Yeah, it's like a utility. And it should be fair.”
Isolation
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Blackfeet Reservation so hard, its Tribal Business Council took the extreme step of closing the reservation to all non-essential travel or visitation for more than a year. That included blocking access to the five entrances to Glacier National Park along the reservation’s western boundary.
But the crisis also spurred national action.
Included in the CARES Act passed last year was $38.6 million for the Blackfeet Indian Tribe in COVID relief funds. The Tribe spent about $8 million of that on upgrades to its digital infrastructure, providing high-speed broadband throughout the reservation. New Breast should see her internet improve as Siyeh Communications technicians update the reservation's decaying copper system with fiber, providing over 1,000 times more bandwidth and 100 times faster speeds.
Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Tim Davis heard the word radio defined by a fluent Blackfeet speaker as iakiinaan, translating as “spirit of truth.” He grew up in rural Starr School and remembers when transistor radios were the most advanced technology on the reservation. His grandmother, who lived east of Browning, didn’t get running water or electricity until the 1960s.
Half a century later, Davis’ son now struggles with being in school online, trying to turn in papers or connect with professors virtually. CARES Act money provided Jetpacks to boost cellular internet signals in homes, but that puts the whole family on a single hot spot.
His mother was able to FaceTime with family members from her nursing home. She died of COVID-19 shortly after. Davis and his family treasure the moments they got to spend with her, even if it was virtual. They were lucky. They had the internet, connecting them with their loved ones. Many still don’t have that access.
“It’s hard to fathom what being isolated like that is like,” Davis said.
Verna Billedeaux has spent 22 years, her entire life, in Duck Lake, Montana. It’s a life she loves, where she can walk less than a mile to family members’ homes or her cousin’s businesses, Suzie’s Store and the Leaning Tree Cafe. During the summer, she’s a businesswoman, taking Glacier National Park tourists on trail rides.
But she’s never had internet access.
If Billedeaux wants to talk to her friends on Snapchat, many of whom live in Browning where she went to high school, she has to wait at least an hour for their messages to load. She can text most days, but there are also long stretches of time where cell service goes out.
This would be difficult for anyone living through an isolating, and often devastating, pandemic. That isolation becomes much worse when people are confined to rural communities with little communication with those outside of their own homes.
Billedeaux was planning on attending an electrical apprentice program in Great Falls but was unable to attend when the pandemic hit. Even streaming Netflix was hard. She said that may seem trivial, but in a year of lockdowns and isolation, reliable internet and cell service allowed people to stay connected and provide a sense of sanity amid uncertainty.
Her service becomes even worse during the summer months when tourists flood to Glacier National Park, taking up the finite bandwidth on the Blackfeet reservation.
The Leaning Tree Cafe and Suzie’s Store where Billedeaux works are the only businesses in Duck Lake open year-round. Both stores operate off of HughesNet, using satellites rather than fixed cables or wireless carriers.
Occasionally, their whole business system, which operates almost entirely on the internet, will go offline. If they have to update anything, it takes a drive to Browning or Great Falls where the internet signal is consistent.
There have been times when Billedeaux finished a trail ride, tried to charge her customers for her service, discovered the internet was down, and just didn’t get paid at all.
New technology
The technology that Siyeh Communications has begun to provide, whether that’s fiber-to-home or a simple wireless internet installation, is vital.
The work they’ve done allows ranchers to check the price of feed, provides schoolchildren with additional resources, lets remote tribal members use telehealth, and helps local business reach customers outside the area.
Siyeh Communications general manager Mike Sheard is excited about helping provide quality internet access on the Blackfeet Reservation, but he’s just as excited about creating jobs for Siyeh Communications.
“It's exactly part of what we want to do,” he said. “I mean, this is about more than just bringing much needed services to the Blackfeet reservation. It's about creating jobs.”
For example, Sheard recently sent out a job offer to a potential employee who had moved away from Browning to work in Flathead County. The man missed his home and wanted to come back to raise his family, Sheard said. And now, if he accepts the job offer, he can.
One family that has already felt the positive impacts of quality internet access is Conrad and Mary Ellen LaFromboise, who live in Starr School. Siyeh technicians upgraded the wireless internet in their home on March 16, and the couple could quickly tell the difference.
Both Conrad and Mary Ellen are technically retired, although they still work as consultants for their business, LaFromboise Associates. And with retirement comes relaxation. So far, they were enjoying new ways to watch their favorite TV shows.
“We're just finding out you can order stuff on Amazon,” Conrad said. “It's too damn easy.”
But it hasn’t all been easy. In the past year, 11 members of Mary Ellen’s family died from COVID-19. Many of them lived in Starr School, but the family was unable to grieve together. Mary Ellen says that’s been the hardest part of the pandemic.
As internet improved across the reservation, Mary Ellen and Conrad have been able to virtually attend livestream memorials. It made all the difference.
“It made everybody feel better,” Mary Ellen said. “We actually see each other and talk. It’s everything. I think that's what just really hurt people, not being able to gather and comfort each other and do all those things that make a death easier to get through. I couldn't do it without the internet.”
Missoulian reporter Rob Chaney contributed to this story.