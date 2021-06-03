Investing in connection: Blackfeet Nation gains internet, independence

Half a century later, Davis’ son now struggles with being in school online, trying to turn in papers or connect with professors virtually. CARES Act money provided Jetpacks to boost cellular internet signals in homes, but that puts the whole family on a single hot spot.

His mother was able to FaceTime with family members from her nursing home. She died of COVID-19 shortly after. Davis and his family treasure the moments they got to spend with her, even if it was virtual. They were lucky. They had the internet, connecting them with their loved ones. Many still don’t have that access.

“It’s hard to fathom what being isolated like that is like,” Davis said.

Verna Billedeaux has spent 22 years, her entire life, in Duck Lake, Montana. It’s a life she loves, where she can walk less than a mile to family members’ homes or her cousin’s businesses, Suzie’s Store and the Leaning Tree Cafe. During the summer, she’s a businesswoman, taking Glacier National Park tourists on trail rides.

But she’s never had internet access.