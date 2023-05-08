A new space for Montana’s only refugee resettlement agency opened this year, allowing the group to offer more support and services for families and individuals who recently relocated to Montana from across the globe.

The International Rescue Committee is settled into its bigger location situated on South Russell Street. The organization hosted an open house on Friday, attended by dozens of community members, including families recently resettled from Syria and Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess.

“We have grown and grown and grown,” IRC Missoula Deputy Director Eamon Fahey said. When Fahey started at the IRC, he was one of four staff people. Now, IRC's employee count in Missoula has grown to 26.

The three-story building has ample room, enabling the organization to expand its services offered to refugees. A classroom space (which IRC didn’t have at its previous location) hosts workshops for refugees to learn things like building financial health, applying for jobs and navigating other social services. Twelve laptop workstations are included too.

A new “shopping” area sits behind the reception desk. Hundreds of donated household goods line the walls of a large room on the ground level. Kitchenware, bed linens, and bathroom essentials are a few things refugees can shop for to take to their new homes.

This gives people settling into Missoula the chance to decide for themselves what they want and need, IRC Development Manager Sarah Howerton said.

“We’ve never had the space before to sort of have a shopping space,” she said. In addition to plenty of office and meeting space, the building has a dedicated private room for individuals who might need to pray or breastfeed while they're at IRC.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess spoke at Friday’s event. He thanked the IRC for their resettlement work and welcomed refugees to Missoula.

“We’re so glad you’re here,” Hess said. “The journeys you’ve gone through are a testament to resilience and fortitude and really demonstrate the strength of human spirit.”

Fahey said the resettlement agency is seeing refugees steadily coming in from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. The agency recently has had its first couple of cases from Yemen.

When Fahey started at IRC two years ago, he said the agency saw roughly 45% of its families arriving in Montana but wanting to turn around and relocate to a different community, something known as "out-migration."

This year, Fahey said, one family out-migrated of the 30 families IRC Missoula has worked with.

“So that means we have communities that are establishing, people are finding this a welcoming place and putting down roots,” he said. “That’s huge.”

Fahey encouraged continued community support. Employment and housing connections are key for successfully resettling.

Sponsorship is also critical. This gives Missoulians the chance to get involved in the resettlement process, Fahey explained. Montanans interested in co-sponsoring refugees can work with the IRC to get training on the services provided by the agency to bolster their resettlement efforts for families new to Missoula.

“There are more displaced people in the world right now than in human history,” Fahey said. “We all need to get involved in this.”