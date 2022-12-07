IRC Missoula looks to connect with Ukrainians, sponsors

The International Rescue Committee Missoula wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees in western Montana who have questions about the resettlement process and getting access to services.

Ukrainian refugees are supported through sponsors in the U.S., IRC Missoula Resettlement Manager Willow Post said. The resettlement agency doesn’t have a count on how many Ukrainians are in the community right now, and wants to let people know the organization offers support and resources for people recently resettled in western Montana.

Sponsors for Ukrainian refugees exist across the whole state, Post said. She wasn’t sure how many Ukrainian people fleeing violence have landed in Missoula, which she said is one of the reasons the organization wants to get the word out.

“We have no idea how many families or individuals have been placed with those sponsors and where those sponsors are,” she said.

Post said she’s seen several Ukrainians and sponsors come to IRC through other community members. Both sponsors and refugees can reach out to IRC for support.

“(It's) important to get the message out that yes, we are here, we can help (and) these are some of the services we can provide,” she said. “We are available to this community that might not know we exist.”

Anyone in the U.S. can apply to be a sponsor. Post said there are about 100 people signed up as sponsors in Montana.

“They are taking on the responsibilities that the resettlement agency typically would do,” she said. “They’re completing all of these core services.”

Help with transportation access, housing, job searches and school registration all fall under the umbrella of core services IRC helps refugees with. Immigration assistance, medical appointments and registration for public benefits are included, too.

IRC might not be able to help every Ukrainian, Post noted. Ukrainians have to meet the criteria of “humanitarian parole” to qualify for the agency’s services.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, “Parole allows an individual who may be inadmissible or otherwise ineligible for admission into the United States to be in the United States for a temporary period for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

If a refugee has that status, they’re entered into IRC’s system and assigned a caseworker to assist with whatever they need help with. IRC can still provide referrals for people who don’t meet that criteria, but can’t provide case work services, Post explained.

Post also said IRC has concerns about the safety of refugees, specifically the possibility of exploitation. Sponsors are vetted through USCIS, but it can only go so far, she said. From what she knows, there aren’t people regularly checking in on them.

“If anyone in the community suspects exploitation, trafficking (or) withholding financial support, they can come to our agency and we have ways to report that,” she said.

To reach the IRC, email missoula@rescue.org with any questions.

IRC Missoula recently moved locations in town. Expanding from its smaller, previous location off West Broadway, the new office is now on the south end of town. IRC’s staff expanded in the past two years, Post said. The new space also gives the agency a chance to host workshops and classes for clients.

“It will really allow us to have more interaction with our clients,” she said.