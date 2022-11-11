'It covers those kinds of wounds': Frenchtown students honor veterans

About a hundred second graders from Frenchtown Elementary School were bused to the nearby King Ranch Golf Course Friday morning to kick off the school’s Veterans Day celebrations.

From the golf course, the students walked in pairs back to the school waving American flags while bundled up in winter jackets, snowpants, hats and gloves on their mile-long trek in the brisk inversion.

The students were escorted through town by a deputy with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and community members lined up along Mullan Road to watch. After arriving back at school, the students paraded through the hallways as classmates held their right hands over their hearts.

But the demonstration through town was only one part of the school district’s Veterans Day events. Community members later gathered with students in the gym for a Veterans Day assembly.

“It was almost overwhelming,” said Merle Johnston about the Veterans Day celebration at the school. “It’s hard to express."

Johnson was drafted into the army during the Vietnam War 10 days after he graduated from college with a teaching degree.

“When I came home, Vietnam veterans were not treated very well — I was called a fascist pig,” Johnson said. “That will hurt you more than anything, but to see this, it covers those kinds of wounds.”

After returning home from the war, Johnson worked as a teacher in Frenchtown for 42 years.

During the assembly, students in the high school’s band and choir performed “America, Sweet Land of Liberty,” the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the “Armed Forces Medley,” where veterans stood while the song for the branch of the military they served played.

Elementary students also performed the song “You Are Our Heroes” while many veterans in attendance wiped away tears.

Sgt. Ben Farquar, who served in the Marine Corps from 2011 to 2016, was the featured speaker at the assembly. Farquar now works at the school district as its technology coordinator.

Farquar’s journey into military service began when he was a bit older than the average Marine getting started in boot camp — he was 22 years old and made the decision to drop out of college in search of something new.

“After the Marine Corps, I went back to school to finish my degree,” Farquar said. “Before the Marine Corps, I was a student barely making a 2.0 GPA. When I went back I had straight As except for one class.

“If I could go back in time I would do it all over again,” he continued. “I’m proud to be a Marine and I’m proud of my service.”