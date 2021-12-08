'It is time we voice our dissent': Four more school superintendents criticize Arntzen

Four county school superintendents from around the state have authored a letter of concern regarding state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s leadership of the Office of Public Instruction.

The letter was sent to Arntzen, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Board of Education as a public comment ahead of its November meeting.

The concerns are similar to those expressed by eight AA superintendents who wrote a letter of concern to Arntzen earlier this week.

The county superintendents who signed the latest letter are Erin Lipkind of Missoula County, Cathy Maloney of Butte-Silver Bow County, Susan Beley of Wheatland County and Susan Metcalf of Sweet Grass County.

"It is time we voice our dissent," they wrote.

“In our positions, we serve the smallest, most rural schools in our state and due to the lack of support from the elected head of education in the state of Montana, our rural schools are suffering,” they continued.

Lipkind has not received a response from either OPI or the governor’s office since sending the letter to them over two weeks ago, she said.

“The concerns in the letter from four superintendents submitted as public comment were addressed by senior staff during the November Board of Public Education meeting,” wrote OPI in response to a request for comment by the Missoulian.

The governor's office declined to comment, saying "the letter was not addressed to the governor nor does it mention him," according to Brooke Stroyke, Gianforte's press secretary.

The county superintendents condemned Arntzen’s participation at a meeting at a Missoula church where a comment was made about shooting superintendents in relation to disagreements over mask policies. Arntzen was not in the room at the time of the comment, and later condemned the remark.

“We are appalled that she, as a purported educational leader, would take part in a church sponsored anti-public education rally where threats made on the lives of well-respected school administrators garner a chuckle,” the county superintendents wrote.

The county superintendents began drafting their letter soon after that meeting at Crosspoint Community Church, Lipkind told the Missoulian.

They detail the impacts OPI’s high turnover rate have had from their perspective, as well as concerns of the current review and revision processes for various chapters of Administrative Rules of Montana.

They specifically cite concerns with chapters 55, 57 and 58 of those rules, which guide accreditation standards, educators licensure and professional educator preparation program standards, respectively, for the state of Montana.

The letter this week from the AA superintendents also aired concerns with the ongoing review process for Chapter 57, educator licensure. Those involved in the process have not been given adequate time or support to reach a consensus on the proposed revisions, they said.

“We suggest that Ms. Arntzen must change her course and begin to support public education and the Constitutions to which she pledged an oath to uphold. If she does this, OPI can rebuild,” the four county superintendents wrote. “If not, it will continue to flounder ineffectively and inefficiently, which makes our jobs and the jobs of everyone involved in public education much more difficult.”

The letter penned by the county superintendents was submitted as a public comment ahead of the most recent Board of Education meeting held in November. Gov. Gianforte attended as an ex-officio member along with Arntzen. The letter was not presented during public comment.

However, Dennis Parman, executive director of the Montana Rural Education Association, attended the meeting in person and provided a comment akin to the points the county superintendents made in their letter.

Parman spoke on behalf of his colleagues with several public employee organizations representing teachers, administrators, school business officials and others, he said.

“Over the past 10 months there’s been a growing clamor among school leaders, trustees and administrators alike and business officials, which today is at a fever pitch,” Parman said at the board meeting “The overarching concern is having a reasonable expectation of getting timely and helpful information and technical assistance from the Office of Public Instruction.”

Like the AA superintendents and the four county superintendents, Parman spoke about the impact of staffing shortages at the OPI and their impacts on the members he represents, noting that organizations representing school employees have had to shoulder some of the work normally done by the state. The largest issues he’s noticed have involved licensure, accreditation and school finance, he said.

“Regardless of what the accurate number of vacant positions is at the Office of Public Instruction, from what we’ve heard from the field it’s just too high,” Parman said.

Parman thanked the employees still working at the OPI for their hard work, dedication and commitment to providing assistance to educators around the state.

“But that number has continued to dwindle, and the burden on those dedicated employees remaining has continued to grow,” Parman said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.