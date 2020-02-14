'It's a little treat': Higgins Dairy Queen opens again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He and his co-workers had made about 400 Dilly Bars in preparation, and had a steady stream of customers by 11:30. “We actually just drove by (and) remembered it was opening day,” said Darian Green, waiting on a Blizzard with Alex Fanighetti. Mike Williams and Claudia McCarthy lined up with their black Lab Annie, who drooled and wagged her tail in excitement for a cone.

The open windows and lighted sign are also a welcome sight to people behind the counter. “It’s a great place to work,” said employee Dylan Yonce in between filling orders. “If I have a bad day, I’m excited for my shift at Dairy Queen."

Art Mandell has owned this franchise since 1961. He now co-owns it with Jim Auger, and both attribute the outlet’s success to human capital.

“What Art figured out years ago (is) if you hire these overachieving kids with all this stuff going on … they overachieve here, too,” Auger said. Yonce, he pointed out, is both a Presidential Leadership Scholar at UM and a former page for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

“My favorite part is working with these kids,” Auger said. “We got so many first-time jobs,” added Mandell.

They’ll also have plenty of customers in the months ahead — including Brit Garner.

“It’s a little treat along a long day, or a bad week, just a little escape.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.