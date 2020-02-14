'It's a little treat': Higgins Dairy Queen opens again

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, Brit Garner and Thain Bertin pulled into the Higgins Avenue Dairy Queen parking lot.
The wait was over.
“When Dairy Queen closes in the winter, it becomes a countdown to when it reopens,” said Garner, a doctoral student at the University of Montana. “We are a competitive folk, and enjoyed the idea of, ‘Let’s see if we can come away with the first of the season.”
Having just bought a Cookie Jar Blizzard and a Mega-Chili Cheese Dog with a Royal Reese’s Mini-Blizzard, respectively, Garner and Bertin felt victorious. But inside, manager Steve Bassett disclosed that a couple of other customers had beaten them to first-of-the-season status by a few minutes.
“We get those diehards that come right away,” he said. Valentine’s Day is the Higgins Dairy Queen’s traditional reopening date after a three-month winter closure. “Last year was crazy,” Bassett said. “I think we’ll get there.”
He and his co-workers had made about 400 Dilly Bars in preparation, and had a steady stream of customers by 11:30. “We actually just drove by (and) remembered it was opening day,” said Darian Green, waiting on a Blizzard with Alex Fanighetti. Mike Williams and Claudia McCarthy lined up with their black Lab Annie, who drooled and wagged her tail in excitement for a cone.
The open windows and lighted sign are also a welcome sight to people behind the counter. “It’s a great place to work,” said employee Dylan Yonce in between filling orders. “If I have a bad day, I’m excited for my shift at Dairy Queen."
Art Mandell has owned this franchise since 1961. He now co-owns it with Jim Auger, and both attribute the outlet’s success to human capital.
“What Art figured out years ago (is) if you hire these overachieving kids with all this stuff going on … they overachieve here, too,” Auger said. Yonce, he pointed out, is both a Presidential Leadership Scholar at UM and a former page for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
“My favorite part is working with these kids,” Auger said. “We got so many first-time jobs,” added Mandell.
They’ll also have plenty of customers in the months ahead — including Brit Garner.
“It’s a little treat along a long day, or a bad week, just a little escape.”