Barbara Holmes-Smith stood on the side of Brooks Street Friday evening, holding a sign that said, “Look into your child’s eyes and tell that child this is OK.”
“JK (just kidding) … you can't!” it said at the bottom.
The grandmother had picked up this sign after driving back from Spokane to join Friday’s “Lights for Liberty” vigil. She’d been rattled, she said, by revelations of migrant children and families detained in squalid conditions by U.S. immigration authorities.
“I have young grandkids. I can’t even imagine what those ones are going through,” Holmes-Smith said.
On Friday evening, Missoula joined five other Montana cities, and more across the country and abroad, in protesting the federal government’s treatment of migrants in detention centers along the southern border. The Missoula vigil was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and was organized by Montanans for Immigrant Justice, Missoula Rises, Soft Landing Missoula, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and the Montana Human Rights Network.
Erin Erickson, founder of Missoula Rises, explained beforehand that the vigil had two main purposes.
“The first is to educate the larger public as to what is actually occurring within those camps … and then also to put a human face to it.”
Recent months have seen a surge in unaccompanied minors and families, crossing the border and seeking asylum. While seeking asylum is legal, asylum-seekers have been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and its subsidiary agency, the U.S. Border Patrol, while their claims are processed.
They’ve proven ill-equipped to handle the thousands of migrants coming in. Last month, Vox cited statistics sent to congressional staff reporting that the U.S. Border Patrol was housing 16,000 people per day. The Trump administration has been accused of exacerbating the situation by resorting to detention more frequently than in the past.
Government and outside investigators have found that detainees are often kept far longer than the maximum 72 hours allowed by law — in overcrowded, disease-ridden cells, without basic hygiene supplies or clean clothes. Since last year, at least seven children have died in federal custody after crossing the border.
The vigil highlighted their loss. Volunteers held up each of their portraits and read their stories, reminding about 200 attendees that each one had died “in our government’s custody.”
“We’re seeing concentration camps again, in our era,” said speaker Lauren Small-Rodriguez. “I wouldn’t think my children would have to live in a time like this.”
Sentiments like these have struck a chord, Erickson said. “The difference in this event as to prior events is (that) we have had so many people from the community reach out. … It felt very collaborative. In the past, we haven’t seen that level of willingness to reach out, and they clearly feel like something that is important.”
Soft Landing Missoula, which assists refugees resettling here, also took part. “I think a lot of the circumstances happening on our southern border right now mirrors our motivation to begin this work in the first place,” said Mary Poole, its executive director. “It’s important for us to use our voice.”
The event’s goals went beyond one evening, Erickson stressed. “We also have targeted actions we are taking together that are targeting our congressional delegation,” she said.
On July 1, President Trump signed a $4.5 billion spending bill — backed by all three members of Montana’s delegation — to improve conditions for migrants at the southern border. That’s not enough, Erickson said.
“The conditions have not changed. That’s why it hasn’t gone far enough, and it’s essentially a Band-Aid fix. That’s not sufficient.
“We have called to action to request that our two senators, Sen. (Jon) Tester and Sen. (Steve) Daines, and then Rep. (Greg) Gianforte … visit the detention facilities and go inside and see the children and the babies that are there,” with the goal of crafting a bipartisan plan to address the problem within the next 30 days.
Immigration policy has long been a heated topic. “We do have a lot of politicians that are fighting for this,” Small-Rodriguez told the crowd. “As you know, we need more on the ground such as all of you, especially in Missoula, to come together and rally. … Montana is very much a red state and I think we need to hold ourselves together and keep pushing on.”
Erickson voiced hope that Democrats and Republicans could call a truce in the larger immigration debate to address the migrants’ plight.
“We can disagree about immigration policy but agree that this situation … needs to be addressed immediately,” Erickson said.
“We have to take continued action after this or it doesn't mean anything,” she told the crowd to cheers. “I need each of you going out and talking about this being a crossover issue. … talk to people who don’t necessarily agree with you.”
The hourlong vigil drew plenty of supportive honks from passing motorists — but at least one driver shouted an obscenity as Holmes-Smith and others held up their signs.
She kept it up. “This,” she said, “is to show support for the notion that concentration camps do not belong in the United States or anywhere else.”