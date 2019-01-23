Consider Wednesday a reminder that we’re still in winter.
The storm that closed several schools in the Flathead Valley on Wednesday after 6 to 8 inches of snow fell overnight should be followed by one or two more light flurries through Saturday. Then after a day of cabin-fever relief, the real thing gets back in gear on Sunday.
The mountains west of Missoula expected to receive up to a foot of new snow by Thursday morning, along with gusty winds. The southern end of the Bitterroot Valley could see its snow turn to rain late Wednesday. That resulted in hazardous driving conditions on passes over the Montana-Idaho border as well as the Continental Divide. Cold air flowing out of the northern Pacific Ocean was pushing across northern Idaho and Montana to make driving across Homestake and MacDonald passes especially difficult late Wednesday.
Another cold-air front is forecast to pass through the area on Friday, resuming the light snowfall. National Weather Service forecasts warned of snow throughout the Interstate 90 corridor from Lookout Pass to Garrison, including the Missoula Valley through Thursday.
Saturday looks pleasant throughout most of the northern Rocky Mountains. Sunday, however, could see the arrival of another polar cold front
“Sunday’s where it gets interesting,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Conlen said on Wednesday. “We’re showing the cold air getting as far as Washington.”
The arctic air mass coming out of Alberta should trigger a burst of new snow and gusty north winds on Sunday, dropping temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal. That could put nighttime lows in the single digits and highs in the teens or 20s through Tuesday.
The Missoula area and most of western Montana have reached between 75 and 95 percent of the average snowpack for this time of year, Conlen said. The Gallatin Valley north of Yellowstone National Park has hit 101 percent of normal so far.