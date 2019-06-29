A little bit of Black Friday mayhem came to Caras Park this weekend as hundreds of runners packed the entrance to the park’s pavilion as they awaited the tape-cutting and opening of the Missoula Marathon Expo.
“It was a mob scene down here; it was so busy,” said Amy Moore, a volunteer race official. “We cut the tape and people just started funneling in.”
The expo began Friday at 5 p.m. before the beer run and ran all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some booths served practical purposes like packet pick-up, while others offered runners the opportunity to buy new gear and support local businesses.
Race director Tony Banovich said a steady stream of people filtered through on Saturday but Friday was busier than expected. He attributes the shift in attendance to a change made last year that allows runners to pick up both their 5K and their marathon packets Friday.
Banovich said he estimates a couple thousand people came to the expo Friday night.
“It was mayhem in a good way,” he said. “We had a lot of energy, nobody was upset.”
The energy continued into Saturday as attendees shopped, picked up their packets, marked their gear bags, made signs, ate, and even scheduled post-race massages.
“This afternoon, people are just coming and getting their bibs for tomorrow, shopping, getting last-minute nutrition for the races,” Moore said.
The 5K took place Saturday morning and the Missoula Marathon and the Half Marathon begin at 6 a.m. Sunday.
At an “inspiration station,” friends and family made signs to cheer their loved ones on while racers wrote their bib numbers on bags, which they can leave at the start.
On Sunday, UPS drivers load the bags onto trucks for a free “bag drop” and transport them to the finish line.
At another booth, Amy Lewis sold running-inspired jewelry. She started the expo with more than 150 items and was almost sold out by Saturday afternoon.
One of her top sellers was a necklace with an engraved pendant featuring mountains and the number “13.1” for half marathon runners. Lewis started making jewelry after she started running eight years ago.
“My husband wanted to buy me a piece of running jewelry and no one in town had any so he told me I should make my own,” she said.
The Missoula Marathon is put on by the nonprofit runners' group Run Wild Missoula, which works with Destination Missoula to bolster the economic impact of the race.
Banovich said he estimates about 12,000 people came through Caras Park on Saturday, and they also wandered around downtown and attended the farmers market.
“People come to the race and the expo and they all have to stay here, shop here, eat here," Banovich said.
Banovich said the co-occurrence of the farmers market on Saturday contributes to the small-town feel that draws runners from across the country.
“We see it as another amenity that makes people excited about being here,” he said. “You don’t go to the Boston Marathon or the Chicago Marathon and go to the expo and then walk 50 feet and there’s a farmers market."
Although the Missoula Marathon doesn’t have the same attendance or national TV coverage that big-city marathons have, Banovich said it provides the same race amenities in addition to the small-town feel and community camaraderie.
Banovich said the expo was a huge success, evidenced by dwindling supplies at the booths run by local vendors such as Runner’s Edge.
At the marathon's official merchandise booth, racers bought T-shirts, tank tops and stickers. The booth had already sold out of hats and coffee cups by Saturday afternoon, according to Shaleen Sullivan, a volunteer.
Long-sleeve shirts that read “finisher” on one sleeve were also a popular item, although they're only available for racers to try on at the booth and then have to be ordered online.
At Alpine Physical Therapy’s booth, staff gave last-minute relief to runners facing common ailments such as shin splints or “runner’s knee.”
Vanessa Larson waited for Alpine staff to apply kinesiology tape to her shin splints. The grippy elastic tape helps provide muscles with additional support and alleviates pain.
Larson traveled from Helena to run in the half marathon on Sunday. She said it’s her second time at the Missoula Marathon but the first time she knew about the expo.
Although there’s no way to prevent all of the soreness that comes after running 26 miles, runners were also able to sign up for post-race massages through Alpine.
Alpine Physical Therapy is one of the few vendors who will stick around Sunday, along with the marathon’s merchandise booth and Run Wild Missoula.
On Sunday, the Caras Pavilion transforms into a post-race celebration when both races end downtown on Higgins Avenue right on the north end of the bridge.
There will be food for runners, a free beer from Big Sky Brewing Company for participants over 21, and food trucks for family and friends.
Moore said the race still needs more volunteers for Sunday and that anyone interested can simply walk up to the volunteer booth at Caras Park and ask how they can help.