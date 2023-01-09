'It would be a win for everyone': Montana to explore free school meals

After two years of the nationwide federal free lunch program during the COVID pandemic, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is organizing ways to extend that for local students.

Throughout the school year, the food bank has been hosting community events to share experiences about the school meals program and make them more accessible for students in Missoula. They are exploring possibilities to make meals universally free at Franklin, Hawthorne and Lowell elementary schools, which have some of the highest numbers of students who qualify for free and reduced meals.

“We are so excited about the possibility of having free school meals for all students at Lowell, Franklin and Hawthorne in the future,” said Ashlee Schleicher, the food bank’s family engagement manager. "There is such a need for accessible and nutritious food in our schools and I can’t wait to expand this program to more schools in the district.”

On Monday, food bank staff and volunteers visited Hawthorne, Lowell and Franklin to distribute free bananas to students and stickers to bring home to their parents about the upcoming food bank school meals engagement night on Thursday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Earlier in the school year the food bank passed out apples to students at lunch with stickers reminding their families to fill out applications for free or reduced price meals through the National School Lunch program. During the two years with the federal free lunch program families did not need to fill out applications to qualify.

Now, families must apply for meal assistance at schools, which often comes with a stigma.

“I think it would be a huge, huge positive for our kids and our families,” said Greg Harrison, principal at Franklin Elementary, about the possibility of universal free meals at his school. “It would be a win for everyone. During COVID, we were providing free meals across the state, which is great, but it just gave all kids the ability to eat without having to worry about whether there’s money for it or not.”

The school district never withholds a meal from a student who cannot pay for it. However, students can accrue debt for unpaid meals, which can stand in between them and a high school diploma when it’s time to graduate.

While the food bank is taking on universal free meals on a local level, Helena Rep. Melissa Romano, HD 81, is drafting legislation that aims to make that a reality across Montana.

For Romano, introducing the legislation makes practical sense as an educator, but it’s also personal. At one point, her children qualified for free and reduced meals.

“I found that when we were offered that it was difficult for me,” Romano said. “I had my own sort of challenges with it and realized that there were many other families like me who sort of faced this stigma.”

She said that if meals would have been universally free for her children at that time it would have been a relief and “taken away the thought of it.”

“As somebody who was qualifying for free and reduced lunch, they want to just go to school and be part of a group of kids and learn and grow together and not have anybody know that they were different,” Romano said.

In her research, she also found that school nutrition is closely linked to student health and academics, impacting overall attendance and behavior.

After students began paying for meals again at the start of this school year, she noticed that many families wouldn’t fill out the paperwork for free and reduced-price meals, although they likely would qualify. Outside of the session, Romano works as an instructional coach at Rossiter Elementary in Helena.

The details for the legislation are still being worked out and Romano expects to introduce the bill soon. She also thinks the local action taken by the Missoula food bank is “absolutely incredible.”

“I see this as a real opportunity to strengthen our communities and our schools in Montana,” she said.

When meals stopped being free after the first two years of the COVID pandemic, several other states have also taken up legislation to ensure all students had free school meals including Colorado.