'It's a great way to serve the community' — Missoula poll workers get to counting ballots

"I think it helps with any kind of technology — you can recognize where there's problems and possibly where the solution might be," Nelson said. "It's pretty smooth sailing here, as far as how these machines run."

Nelson is one of many judges and workers that work on elections. The Elections Office has people fill positions from sorting and verifying signatures, to prepping the ballots to be fed into the counting machine.

It is a smooth and impressive process, one that Missoula County elections officials are proud of. Even so, Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said he constantly is looking for ways to improve the system.

Humans, though, are who make the whole system operate. All elections judges and staff, as well as all those observing the counting of ballots, were sworn in ahead of the counting process on Tuesday afternoon.

"I feel so fortunate to be here where we have so many dedicated, caring people who've been trained, work so hard, (and I) feel so fortunate to get to be a part of a team working on elections with so many people who do this hard work," Seaman said. "We have so many people who care so much."