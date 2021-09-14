'It's a great way to serve the community' — Missoula poll workers get to counting ballots

As the tabulation machines began to hum and start the process of counting votes in the 2021 municipal primary election around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Missoula County election judge Andy Nelson got busy.
Election judges are sworn officials and go through a training process before they can work an election. Nelson serves as a tabulator operator, which means he works with the ballot counting machines.
He feeds ballots into the machines and if there is any issue, moves them to a resolution table. There are normally two people on a ballot counting machine — one feeding ballots in and another grabbing them as they come out.
"It's a great way to serve the community for something very important and just play a role in it," Nelson said on Tuesday, moments before he began working. "We have a good team here that is really fun to work with."
Nelson has worked with elections for six years, first in a role doing information technology work for different voting precincts before getting involved with ballot counting.
He also works for Missoula County as a security systems administrator, experience he says has benefited him in his election role.
"I think it helps with any kind of technology — you can recognize where there's problems and possibly where the solution might be," Nelson said. "It's pretty smooth sailing here, as far as how these machines run."
Nelson is one of many judges and workers that work on elections. The Elections Office has people fill positions from sorting and verifying signatures, to prepping the ballots to be fed into the counting machine.
It is a smooth and impressive process, one that Missoula County elections officials are proud of. Even so, Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said he constantly is looking for ways to improve the system.
Humans, though, are who make the whole system operate. All elections judges and staff, as well as all those observing the counting of ballots, were sworn in ahead of the counting process on Tuesday afternoon.
"I feel so fortunate to be here where we have so many dedicated, caring people who've been trained, work so hard, (and I) feel so fortunate to get to be a part of a team working on elections with so many people who do this hard work," Seaman said. "We have so many people who care so much."
There are numerous ways for citizens to get involved with the election process. The elections office will recruit heavily in December and January for training in February before the next round of elections start, Seaman said.
To get on a waitlist, call the Missoula County Elections office. More information can be found at MissoulaVotes.com. While some election judges are volunteers, most are paid.
"They're just really great people, really nice," Nelson said. "I've gotten to know them over the years and a lot of times, the only time I see (some of) them is on Election Day, so it's fun to work with them and get to know them a little better."
Missoula County elections officials reported 36% turnout as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a social media post. The primary election will determine who advances to the general election in the mayoral and Ward 1 city council races.
There are four candidates in each of those races, with the two who receive the highest number of votes moving on.
Incumbent Mayor John Engen is being challenged by Jacob Elder, Shawn Knopp and Greg Strandberg. The four vying for the Ward 1 city council seat are Sheena Winterer, Jane VanFossen, Kevin Hunt and Jennifer Savage.
