'It's a team effort': University of Montana celebrates R1 research status

The University of Montana community finally celebrated a monumental upgrade in its research status at an event on Friday afternoon in the University Center Ballroom.

Earlier this month, the university gained its status as a top-tier R1 research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Education, given its fast-paced growth of research opportunities.

“This achievement, really it just confirms what we already know to be true and that is that the University of Montana absolutely belongs on the list of top-tier academic and research institutions in the entire world,” UM President Seth Bodnar said.

“But UM deserves to be on that list of the top universities in the world because of the amazing people we have on campus,” he continued later.

Several members of the postsecondary education community of Montana spoke about the achievement. All three members of Montana’s congressional delegation sent in videos that were played at the event to share their congratulations with the campus community.

The university will hold the classification for five years before the Carnegie organization will reevaluate.

Only 146 of the nearly 4,000 U.S. degree-granting institutions hold R1 status. One of those campuses is located some 200 miles east of Missoula on Interstate 90 — Montana State University.

Montana is now the only state among its neighbors that has two R1 designated campuses, according to Brock Tessman, a deputy commissioner with the Office of Higher Education.

Tessman previously worked at UM as the dean of the Davidson Honors College. During that time he was involved in strategic visioning and thought that maybe the university would earn a R1 designation by 2025, or the later half of the 2020 decade.

“So it is unbelievable to stand here in February 2022 and celebrate that major accomplishment,” Tessman said. “It’s an enormous achievement."

Research expenditures at UM stood at about $55 million a year about seven years ago, Bodnar said.

“That’s pretty good — respectable, impactful — and today though, seven years later, $122 million,” Bodnar said. “So think about that, more than double.”

Earlier this academic year, the university announced a record-breaking $138 million in research funding awards during fiscal year 2021 — a 38% increase from the previous record of $104 million set during fiscal year 2020.

The back-to-back record-breaking years for research awards is indicative of the university’s upward trend as a research enterprise. Since 2013, UM has ranked as the sixth-fastest growing research enterprise in the nation, according to data from the National Science Foundation.

Scott Whittenburg, the vice president for research and creative scholarship at UM, explained that the R1 calculation is a reflection of all research activities on campus.

“I think sometimes people think it’s a research designation, they think it's about STEM, about science, and they don’t realize the breadth of what that means for the campus,” Whittenburg said.

R1 calculations are dependent on three areas: research grants that faculty are awarded in a year, number of individuals who graduate with doctoral degrees and the number of staff who support research. From there, those categories are broken down even further to identify subcategories for STEM, humanities and social sciences.

“So it’s actually the entire community of campus, the faculty, students and staff,” Whittenburg said.

“It’s all the departments and colleges that contribute to becoming an R1 institution, we all have to work together,” he later continued. “It’s a team effort.”

Near the end of his remarks, Whittenburg noted that the university is currently 15% ahead of the $122 million in research expenditures recorded last year and is poised to land somewhere between $135-140 million next year.

While that growth on its own impresses Whittenburg, what is most remarkable to him is that a bulk of that growth in research was amid the COVID pandemic.

“Those were two tough years, two stressful years for our faculty and our staff to go through and to still grow research in that time period I think is really a testament to everybody here,” Whittenburg said.

In closing, Bodnar extended his gratitude to faculty for helping secure the designation and also thanked former faculty and administrators for their efforts as well.

“It’s just so special to me to see an achievement like this really embodied through the amazing human beings, whom I feel so fortunate to get to come to work alongside every single day here at the University of Montana,” Bodnar said. “You’re leading the fight against climate change, you’re improving public health and medicine, you’re uncovering complexities of physiological stress, you’re improving access to the humanities in our community and beyond.”

