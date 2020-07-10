It's a wrap: Officials hail opening of Missoula's Russell Street Bridge

There was no high-school band as there was in 1957. The health department would have frowned on it, given the tenor (and bass) of these times.
But with the time-honored formality of a ribbon-cutting, a bow was put on the Russell Street Bridge project Wednesday after more than two years of construction and decades of politicking, planning, right-of-way dealing and designing.
All that Dick Anderson Construction machinery and all those orange barrels and barriers are gone. By all appearances on Thursday, traffic was flowing more smoothly across the bridge than ever before, be it gas-, electric- or leg- and pedal-powered.
It’s now a four-lane bridge, up two from the old one built during the Eisenhower administration. That one was ushered into existence as the Lincoln-Russell Bridge on Oct. 8, 1957, by tunes from the Missoula County High School Band.
Counting raised bike lanes and sidewalks, the new bridge is 2½ times wider than the old one. It’s also lit a lot better. The project entailed relocating utility lines; rerouting trail users; demolition of the existing bridge, first one span, then the other, and finally building the new one, again a span at a time.
The result includes a 106-foot arched and lit undercrossing for the Milwaukee Trail near Dakota Street, and an additional undercrossing on the south side of the Clark Fork River that allows pedestrians and cyclists access to the riverfront and to River Road.
“This access point offers Missoula’s outdoor adventurers easier connections to the south riverfront trail system, McCormick Park and the California Street Pedestrian Bridge,” MDT said a press release.
The transportation department provided a long list of partners on the project beyond Dick Anderson, the general contracting company: HDR Engineering, Knife River Corp., Tetra Tech, and WGM Group, along with the cooperation from Missoula Parks and Recreation, Missoula County Public Works, the Missoula Redevelopment Authority, the Missoula City Council, law enforcement, public schools, and the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Russell Street’s major reconstruction was 20 years in the making and, as it turns out, worth the wait,” Missoula Mayor John Engen said. “The facility works for everyone, is beautiful, and built to last.”
Bob Vosen, who became the Missoula district administrator for MDT during the Russell Street project after Ed Toavs stepped away, called the rebuild “a tremendous undertaking” that’ll pay off for years to come.
“We appreciate the patience and involvement of the community throughout this project,” Vosen said in the press release. “It is a testament to the residents of Missoula that they are committed to safer travel for everyone.”
Next up for Missoula: rehabilitation of the Higgins Avenue Bridge.
Construction is expected to start in October and to wrap up in the spring of 2022. Sletten Construction, headquartered in Great Falls with offices in Missoula and Billings, was awarded the $16.5 million contract by the Montana Transportation Commission in late May. Among Sletten’s recent jobs have been construction in Missoula of Willard Alternative High School and Jeannette Rankin Elementary School.
