It's a wrap: Officials hail opening of Missoula's Russell Street Bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was no high-school band as there was in 1957. The health department would have frowned on it, given the tenor (and bass) of these times.

But with the time-honored formality of a ribbon-cutting, a bow was put on the Russell Street Bridge project Wednesday after more than two years of construction and decades of politicking, planning, right-of-way dealing and designing.

All that Dick Anderson Construction machinery and all those orange barrels and barriers are gone. By all appearances on Thursday, traffic was flowing more smoothly across the bridge than ever before, be it gas-, electric- or leg- and pedal-powered.

It’s now a four-lane bridge, up two from the old one built during the Eisenhower administration. That one was ushered into existence as the Lincoln-Russell Bridge on Oct. 8, 1957, by tunes from the Missoula County High School Band.

Counting raised bike lanes and sidewalks, the new bridge is 2½ times wider than the old one. It’s also lit a lot better. The project entailed relocating utility lines; rerouting trail users; demolition of the existing bridge, first one span, then the other, and finally building the new one, again a span at a time.